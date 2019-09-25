Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Cut by $731,115 Its Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Holds Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28 million, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 11,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.44M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 1.55 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.44M shares to 11.79 million shares, valued at $266.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.01M shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley starts Vonage at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Investors Should Stay Away From Tilray Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 75,932 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc invested in 66,209 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2.04M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Lc holds 3.97M shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Blair William And Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 39,749 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 784,105 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 159,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 26,267 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 49,850 shares to 471,341 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Corp by 22,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.