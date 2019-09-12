Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Impala Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $38.28 Million; As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Market Value Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 42,335 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 607,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.16 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 3.35 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,671 shares to 644,038 shares, valued at $128.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 16,649 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 371,061 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 124,845 shares. Fil owns 491,682 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma invested in 1.55 million shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1,250 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 367,038 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co has 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 140,707 shares. Trinity Street Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.7% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Federated Pa holds 0.22% or 1.41 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,861 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,777 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc. Dakota Wealth accumulated 67,881 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 96,598 were reported by Shaker Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Management, New York-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Webster National Bank N A invested in 3,034 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 153,517 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 3,972 shares stake. 1607 Ptnrs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 3.92 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 128,367 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 78,189 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Mun Hi Incm Fd Com (MHF) by 305,456 shares to 855,325 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Cda Etf (EWC) by 13,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,150 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT).