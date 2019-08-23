Hess (HES) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Upped Its Stake by $564,300; Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Position by $2.53 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 23,239 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 593,254 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 82,093 shares to 31,940 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 345,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,087 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,100 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

