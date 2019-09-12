Hess (HES) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Holding; Acuity Brands (AYI) Position Raised by West Coast Financial Llc

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 836.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 36,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 40,697 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 4,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 3.35 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 164,617 shares to 580,234 shares, valued at $45.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,366 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 1,500 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 64,995 shares. 46,300 were reported by Andra Ap. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 11,800 shares. 2,226 are owned by First Republic Invest. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 2,290 shares. Fil holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 481,560 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 19,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,047 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 13,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 33,654 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 0% or 11,455 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 3,000 shares. Bell Natl Bank stated it has 2,718 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 9,332 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 170,363 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 430 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 22,411 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 2,045 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 4.96M shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 0.25% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 55,671 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shell Asset Management Com holds 16,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 are held by Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 269,932 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership has 547,062 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 12,213 shares to 3,679 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 38,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,117 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

