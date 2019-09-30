Hess (HES) Shareholder Leucadia National Lowered Holding by $7.87 Million as Shares Rose; Rk Capital Management Stake in Logmein (LOGM) Lowered as Stock Declined

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 941,593 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 110,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, down from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 111,290 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 77,955 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & holds 5,905 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1,358 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 120,574 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 2,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 8,155 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Indaba Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 4.55% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Natixis owns 29,536 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 3,222 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.60M shares. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,243 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 17,194 shares. Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

