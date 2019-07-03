Hess (HES) Shareholder Leucadia National Increased Holding; Xylem (XYL) Holder Eastern Bank Boosted Its Position by $1.89 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 2.06M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 665.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 23,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,571 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 998,192 shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID. Quigley James H. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326. $394,012 worth of stock was sold by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 11,741 shares to 30,020 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,506 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Us Bank & Trust De holds 32,094 shares. First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 103 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 51,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rr Advsr Ltd owns 90,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 5,012 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 44,801 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 279,162 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 63,692 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 1,619 shares. Letko Brosseau &, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 145,656 shares. Paloma Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 0.24% or 12,500 shares. New York-based Family Corp has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,575 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 1.3% or 82,805 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fayerweather Charles reported 8,956 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.19% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 2,006 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.04% or 172,908 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,360 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,394 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Invest Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.34% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,232 shares to 85,183 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLF) by 20,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,100 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

