Hess (HES) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Boosted Its Stake; Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position by $4.53 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 787,001 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 55,104 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 3,449 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 7,611 shares. 8,830 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 197 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd accumulated 18,956 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 34,013 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,281 shares. Enterprise holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 227 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fruth Mngmt invested in 5,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12.77 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 1,700 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd accumulated 0% or 38 shares. 3.30 million were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corp De.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by CHASE RODNEY F. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H.. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,549 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).