Hess (HES) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake in International Paper Co (IP) by $768,200

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 597,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 485,000 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 640,453 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Lp holds 3% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 45,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 19,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0% or 175 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pettyjohn Wood And White has 21,691 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 351,167 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 7,432 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 1.29 million shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 5,709 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt. 334,057 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares to 32,574 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) to Acquire IP and Call-Centers of Vezet in Russia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.16M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corp. Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $622,591 were sold by Hill Gregory P. on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326. $394,012 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Turner Michael R. HESS JOHN B had sold 218,220 shares worth $12.10M. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Checki Terrence J..

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 746.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman owns 9,050 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 30,658 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 76,643 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 14,878 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 6,194 shares. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd reported 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Linscomb Williams Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 18,335 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.02% or 297 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 376,900 shares. 96,942 are owned by Cna Fincl Corp. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 11,700 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 3,657 are owned by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership.