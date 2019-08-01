Hess (HES) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Position; Applied Materials (AMAT) Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.36M, up from 13.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 8.69 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 6,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 34,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 40,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 3.08 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $11.56 million activity. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock. Shares for $296,156 were sold by Goodell Timothy B.. On Thursday, February 7 Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 2,353 shares valued at $125,650 was made by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J on Thursday, February 7. $394,012 worth of stock was sold by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $276,185 were sold by RIELLY JOHN P.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,459 shares to 76,223 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 296,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 12,230 shares. Prospector Ltd Company invested in 101,380 shares. 679,984 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 19 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 11,445 shares. Principal Fincl invested in 0.02% or 373,461 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 3.56M shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd invested in 49,200 shares. 21,225 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Board. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 705,061 shares in its portfolio.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 28.51 million shares to 22.52 million shares, valued at $224.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,870 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 123,442 shares. Whitnell Commerce stated it has 5,188 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.51% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alpha Windward invested in 0.12% or 4,485 shares. Intact owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Praesidium Management Lc holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.67M shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alphamark Llc accumulated 400 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 7.18M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.1% or 141,983 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).