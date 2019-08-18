Hess (HES) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Increased Holding by $33.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Lowered Stake by $1.14 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 2.39 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $327.5. About 140,950 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. CHASE RODNEY F bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 249,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,680 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Susquehanna Group Llp owns 237,083 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Centurylink Co has 0.4% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 16,233 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 32,094 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 45,937 shares. Bluestein R H Communications owns 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 8,750 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 2.52 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 30,658 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,368 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Atria Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,300 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt invested in 0.59% or 3,979 shares. 2,377 are owned by Gotham Asset Management. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 5,625 were accumulated by Martin Inc Tn. Leuthold Ltd Liability owns 1,749 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gru invested in 0.06% or 48,293 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 1,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 7,855 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 158,001 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.7% or 1,079 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 61,796 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 650 shares to 4,565 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.