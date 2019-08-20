Hess (HES) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $33.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Mitchell Group Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) Lifted by $2.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 2.11M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 3.20M shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares to 41,220 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 78,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,310 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests stated it has 47,712 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% or 95,049 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 456,565 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 25,596 shares. Hodges Capital Management holds 14,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1,485 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 34 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 110,564 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 11,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.02% or 24,817 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 454,349 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 0.01% or 28,605 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,546 shares. Schroder Gp invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Meyers Kevin Omar also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 48,310 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments has 49,200 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Co reported 10,041 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 1,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited stated it has 3,924 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 124 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 98,420 shares. Nwq Invest Ltd Com invested in 1.22% or 928,448 shares. Fin Counselors reported 0.33% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Guardian Life Co Of America reported 734 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 407,044 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 236 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 7,500 were accumulated by Freestone Capital. Nikko Asset Americas invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares to 585,367 shares, valued at $109.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).