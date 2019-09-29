Hess (HES) Shareholder Cna Financial Decreased Holding; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Paradice Investment Management Raised Stake by $2.23 Million

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 26,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 96,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 106,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.22M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,850 shares to 56,819 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 32,055 shares to 135,824 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,851 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

