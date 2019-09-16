Hess (HES) Share Value Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Its Stake; Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $490,000 as Shares Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 46,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 85,822 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 7.70% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 2.47M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 778,160 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – Michael Schneider: Exclusive: @TheNormanLear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN CONSUMER SPENDING +0.7 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.82 million for 8.12 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "CBS and Viacom: It's Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Motley Fool" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance" published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool" on September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29,279 shares to 6,785 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,419 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 36,736 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com reported 10,000 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Communications Inc invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 41,593 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 2,027 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com holds 30,028 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 326,054 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fmr holds 0.28% or 37.39M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Geode Limited has 0.06% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3.66M shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.27% or 48,351 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al accumulated 7,950 shares.