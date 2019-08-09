Hess (HES) Share Value Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered by $692,011 Its Position; Tt International Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $7.84 Million as Stock Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 90,543 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 687,565 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,498 shares to 89,751 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $143,222 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 Quigley James H. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. The insider CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.