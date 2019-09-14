Hess (HES) Share Price Rose While Leucadia National Has Trimmed Stake by $7.87 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Sequent Asset Management Lifted Position

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 2.53M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.31% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.60 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.97% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 124,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 27,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp invested 0.16% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Utah Retirement has 50,513 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 167,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,697 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Prudential Financial holds 235,390 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 551 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Jefferies Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). South Dakota Inv Council reported 486,619 shares.

