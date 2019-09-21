Hess (HES) Share Price Rose While Leucadia National Has Decreased Its Holding; Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Stock Declined While Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.06 Million

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 2.57M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Templeton Expands Active Fixed Income ETF Lineup with Launch of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22,313 shares to 24,618 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 9,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $343.89 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 35,347 shares. City Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 256,735 were reported by Hutchinson Ca. Ls Invest Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 110,974 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 336,862 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 199,834 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fdx Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 2,400 were reported by James Invest. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 143,887 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 34,281 shares. Gam Ag owns 88,707 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 22,473 shares. 50 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1.59 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,649 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.05% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 98,616 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0% stake. Kynikos Associate LP owns 24,665 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd invested in 6.91M shares. Dodge & Cox reported 9.65 million shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Putnam Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co owns 155,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salient Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 22,740 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Centurylink Invest Management Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 16,233 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.66M shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 40,697 shares.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.