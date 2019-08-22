Hess (HES) Share Price Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Cut Holding; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million as Stock Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 2.92M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 1.81 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. MCMANUS DAVID had bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 43,632 shares. Sageworth Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jefferies Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 226,293 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 10,000 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Com holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 96,368 shares. Cwm Limited reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Numerixs Invest owns 14,350 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Smithfield holds 140 shares. 333,767 were accumulated by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated Inc owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 27,602 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 370,526 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca reported 8.33M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 62,876 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,384 shares to 3,488 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd invested in 0.06% or 47,229 shares. 9,091 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 12,917 shares. Texas-based Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Guyasuta Investment stated it has 3,387 shares. Culbertson A N Co stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 446,483 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us invested in 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Quantitative Management reported 0.23% stake. Guardian Inv Management owns 11,500 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,782 shares. 8,452 are owned by Davis R M. Hilltop Holdings accumulated 3,951 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.