Hess (HES) Position Maintained by Leucadia National Corp; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Viacom (VIAB) as Stock Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 843,850 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 2.47 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SWCH, VIAB, CVV & CGIX; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – REAFFIRMS ADJ OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR , EXPECTS IT TO GROW TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS- CEO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 51,289 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 2,281 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 468,497 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 20,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 50,021 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Co owns 44,916 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 5,540 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 6,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 39,857 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 146,216 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 597,253 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 378 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 0.07% or 5,061 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,290 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Quigley James H. bought $25,079 worth of stock. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. CHASE RODNEY F had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Checki Terrence J.. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. 442 shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S, worth $25,079.