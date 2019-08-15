Hess (HES) Position Has Increased by Impala Asset Management Llc; Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by $2.45 Million

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 3,491 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 790,428 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Eagle Bancorp Montana Completes Purchase of Ruby Valley Bank, Twin Bridges, Montana – GlobeNewswire" on January 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Smart To Buy Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 2,334 shares. Pinnacle holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 48,293 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Maltese Mgmt Lc has 75,444 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1,933 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 914 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 1,240 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 14,598 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 75,116 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,426 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt reported 57,244 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,081 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. 442 shares were bought by Checki Terrence J., worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65M shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 49,522 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 60,607 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 790,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Fruth Inv has 0.13% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5,100 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,346 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 291,800 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 27,670 shares. Korea Investment reported 174,511 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 679,984 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 109,855 shares. Earnest Ptnrs stated it has 47,272 shares. Castleark Management Lc reported 46,830 shares.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess beats Q2 estimates on higher Bakken output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.