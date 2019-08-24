Hess (HES) Market Value Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Position by $99.99 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Argent Capital Management Raised by $8.46 Million Its Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 495,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.43 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 35,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 123,007 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08M, up from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 49,680 shares to 115,655 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,230 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corporation (NYSE:VG).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares to 373,539 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Checki Terrence J.. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Quigley James H. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.