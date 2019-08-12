Hess (HES) Holding Maintained by Impala Asset Management Llc; Cubic (CUB) Position Has Boosted by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.49 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 258,203 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.55 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 183,500 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $36.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,000 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of stock or 2,716 shares. Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. The insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787. On Friday, May 10 WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 238,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 23 shares. Citadel Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 178,730 shares. Sterling Cap Lc owns 32,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 235,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 28,440 shares. Rutabaga Management Ma reported 3.47% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 4,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 7,703 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,481 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 4,899 shares. Old Financial Bank In reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.56% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com reported 140 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 169,766 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 30 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 3,453 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 5.51M shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 94,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank owns 2,027 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 42,590 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bank reported 5,555 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.14% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Element Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Arvest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 190,257 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 76,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Quigley James H. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by Checki Terrence J., worth $25,079. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

