Hess (HES) Holder Price Michael F Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding by $633,776

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 6,102 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 3,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $242.97. About 483,905 shares traded or 31.43% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 33,282 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 68,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.33M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 26, 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FactSet Keeps Riding the Bull – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet Means Both Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Bounces Back With the Markets – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,088 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 2.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 2,924 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.26% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Orrstown Serv owns 79 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 9 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc owns 7,932 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.42% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.08% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 750 shares. Cookson Peirce holds 1,815 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 7,116 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,219 shares to 113,355 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 11,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,446 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hess Announces Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Tripletail – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.13% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 0.02% or 3,453 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 52,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Victory Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 547,062 shares. Alyeska Invest LP holds 0.39% or 450,755 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 43,757 shares. State Street Corp has 12.82 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 53,716 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,398 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 58,438 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 103,100 shares. Veritable LP holds 48,535 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.