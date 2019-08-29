Hess (HES) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Stake Has Boosted by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 117,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 108,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 1.05M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 22,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 71,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 2.30 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

