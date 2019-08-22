Hess (HES) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Position by $16.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Position in Lilly Eli (LLY) by $630,810

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 267,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.57M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 219,835 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli (LLY) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 263,829 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H.. On Wednesday, March 6 Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6. The insider MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by CHASE RODNEY F.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 1.38 million shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $59.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 43,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 37,807 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 130,620 are held by Asset Mngmt One Company Limited. 20,348 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.43 million shares. Cannell Peter B reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Loews owns 11,425 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 93,946 shares. Whittier Trust Com owns 209,439 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 3,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Us Bancorp De invested in 32,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 297 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox holds 1.56% or 14.68M shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.9% stake. West Oak Capital Ltd Company holds 5,400 shares. Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.25% or 32,931 shares. 5,635 were reported by Wms Lc. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated reported 66,432 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 85,511 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fjarde Ap reported 265,053 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 0.37% or 11,246 shares. Comm Bank reported 97,780 shares stake. 5,040 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associates Limited. Old National Fincl Bank In invested 4.68% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 11,240 are held by Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $25.35 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, February 28.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,770 shares to 26,152 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).