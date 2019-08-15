Hess (HES) Holder Financial Counselors Increased Position; Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Position in Sabre (SABR) by $6.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 5,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 127,474 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 122,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.68 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 327,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 7.64 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.32M, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 778,126 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,629 shares to 93,547 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,711 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Management Corp owns 7,050 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cna Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 96,942 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Csat Advisory LP holds 375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.29M were reported by Federated Pa. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2,810 shares. 2,243 are held by Rampart Mgmt Ltd Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 7,601 shares in its portfolio. 5,540 are owned by Tompkins Financial. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 1.04M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Limited Company holds 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 7,477 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt holds 0.46% or 10,011 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech invested in 17,024 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. The insider SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. 442 shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F, worth $25,079. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J..

