Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Both Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 58 2.94 N/A -0.62 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.67 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hess Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Hess Corporation’s upside potential is 5.74% at a $65.25 average price target. On the other hand, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s potential upside is 252.94% and its average price target is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Sundance Energy Australia Limited looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hess Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 0.05% respectively. Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year Hess Corporation has stronger performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia Limited beats Hess Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.