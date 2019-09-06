Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.28 N/A 0.19 3.20

In table 1 we can see Hess Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Hess Corporation’s volatility is 96.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hess Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$72 is Hess Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 12.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has -27.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.