Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

Since Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 60 2.95 N/A -0.62 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.27 N/A 0.18 5.05

Table 1 demonstrates Hess Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hess Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hess Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation’s upside potential is 4.84% at a $65 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Hess Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Hess Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Hess Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.