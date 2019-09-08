Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Hess Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has -0.01 beta which makes it 101.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hess Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation has a consensus target price of $72, and a 12.43% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hess Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 19.1%. Insiders held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Hess Corporation had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.