Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 59 2.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.43 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hess Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation. Its rival Roan Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Hess Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and Roan Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation’s average price target is $65, while its potential upside is 8.64%. Meanwhile, Roan Resources Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 762.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Roan Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Hess Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hess Corporation and Roan Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 71.7%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.59% stronger performance while Roan Resources Inc. has -49.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Roan Resources Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.