Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.94 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hess Corporation’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hess Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hess Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.43% for Hess Corporation with consensus target price of $72.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Hess Corporation has stronger performance than New Concept Energy Inc.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.