Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 60 2.79 N/A -0.62 0.00 Matador Resources Company 18 1.94 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hess Corporation and Matador Resources Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Matador Resources Company has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Hess Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hess Corporation and Matador Resources Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

$65 is Hess Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.02%. Matador Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 118.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Matador Resources Company is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares and 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares. About 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Hess Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Matador Resources Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Matador Resources Company beats Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.