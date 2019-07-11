Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)

We will be comparing the differences between Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 58 3.03 N/A -0.62 0.00 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.31 N/A 0.37 9.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hess Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hess Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hess Corporation’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.78 beta and it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Hess Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hess Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Hess Corporation is $65, with potential upside of 4.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hess Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 60% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.28% -17.85% -30.29% -50.62% -37.57% -1.64%

For the past year Hess Corporation had bullish trend while Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.