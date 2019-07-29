Hess Corporation (HES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 59 2.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.05 N/A 0.78 12.99

Table 1 highlights Hess Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hess Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation. Its rival Genie Energy Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genie Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hess Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation has an average price target of $65, and a 8.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83%

For the past year Hess Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats Hess Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.