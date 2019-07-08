Hess Corporation (HES) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Hess Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hess Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.90% -0.90% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hess Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation N/A 57 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hess Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

Hess Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.70%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Hess Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Hess Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Hess Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hess Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hess Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.