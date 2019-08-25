Hess Corporation (HES) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hess Corporation has 96.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Hess Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hess Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.90% -0.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hess Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation N/A 61 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hess Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

Hess Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $72, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%. Hess Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Hess Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Hess Corporation has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hess Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.