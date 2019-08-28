Hess Com (HES) Stake Held by Mayo Investment Advisers Llc; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holder Banc Funds Co Boosted Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 2.30 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 58,600 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares to 95,665 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Patch.com which released: “Lakeland Bank Awards a $10,000 Grant to RTNJ – Patch.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Quigley James H..

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.