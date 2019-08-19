Hess Com (HES) Shareholder Mayo Investment Advisers Lifted Stake; Boston Research & Management Increased United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding by $354,645

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 691,308 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 584,732 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Counsel holds 1.67% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,809 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 20,000 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Grimes Communications Incorporated invested in 78,504 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 1.06% or 40,720 shares. 10 invested in 2.33% or 97,235 shares. North Star Investment Management has invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 15,955 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 3,657 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 1.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability reported 39,416 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,610 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hess Corp (HES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G.. The insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barometer Cap Inc owns 80,760 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership owns 12,825 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 6,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Serv has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Comerica State Bank invested in 51,289 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.3% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 291,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 20,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.02% or 336,548 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Lc has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pension stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 790,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 24,275 shares.