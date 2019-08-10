Hess Com (HES) Shareholder Mayo Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Position by $1.29 Million; Envestnet (ENV) Holder Ashford Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.49M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 777,038 shares traded or 159.34% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Oakworth Inc owns 161 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 62,876 shares. Washington Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 124 shares. 25,318 were reported by Cibc Asset. Interest invested in 750,000 shares. 300 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt New York. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company owns 170,171 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,350 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 679,984 shares. Northern Corporation holds 3.32M shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors stated it has 51,216 shares. Legal & General Gru Incorporated Plc holds 0.07% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $143,222 activity. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought 442 shares worth $25,079. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079.

