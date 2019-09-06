Hess Com (HES) Market Value Rose While Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Its Position; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake Upped by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 1.49 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 1.21M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Llc holds 10,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% or 11,311 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,906 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Texas-based Moody National Bank Division has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 76,723 shares. Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.15% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Key Gp Hldgs (Cayman) accumulated 6.09M shares. 49,650 are owned by Hodges Management. Andra Ap invested in 0.03% or 51,100 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 84,017 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Co Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,374 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,982 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.43 million shares. Meyer Handelman has 9,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 430 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc accumulated 7,125 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Vanguard Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29.47 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 16,511 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.06% or 105,211 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 14,350 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 4,189 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

