Hess Com (HES) Holder Whittier Trust Co Boosted Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $2.97 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 198,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,882 shares to 14,431 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,807 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Hess Stock Rocketed 33% in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Oil Company Earnings You Won’t Want to Miss This Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Incyte Corporation (INCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $125,597 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Turner Michael R. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.