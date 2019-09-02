Hess Com (HES) Holder Mayo Investment Advisers Upped Holding by $1.29 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Lifted by $70.52 Million as Stock Rose

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 262,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994.03M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 1.20M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 339,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,443 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,333 are owned by Everett Harris & Communications Ca. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 1St Source Financial Bank holds 1,132 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 2,977 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James Fincl Ser stated it has 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Utah Retirement System reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested in 26 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 4,616 shares. Mairs & Power, a Minnesota-based fund reported 747 shares. 2,265 are owned by Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Kwmg Lc reported 69 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 13,070 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Corp invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lord Abbett Co Lc owns 296,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2.52M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 811,209 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 378 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 49,230 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 87,950 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,632 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 194,044 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 105,211 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 292,096 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 3,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 428,784 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.