Heska (HSKA) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Liqtech International (LIQT) SI Increased By 9.33%

Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) had an increase of 9.33% in short interest. LIQT’s SI was 4.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.33% from 3.78M shares previously. With 375,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s short sellers to cover LIQT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 60,281 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts expect Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 129.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Heska Corporation’s analysts see -170.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 99,097 shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 81% to 9 Days; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $2.81 million activity. Humphrey Scott bought $73,790 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) on Thursday, May 30. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $750,000 was sold by NAPOLITANO JASON A.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $629.20 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 144.45 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 3,456 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 66,884 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 1,646 shares. 2,552 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 195 shares. 1,844 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Grp. Mason Street Limited Com has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 2,194 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,745 shares. Ranger Mngmt L P invested in 297,875 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 46 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 34,000 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 443,086 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 2,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,788 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Heska Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $93 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt owns 1.95 million shares. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 259,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New York-based Ingalls Snyder has invested 0.08% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 83,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bell Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 46,336 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 93,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 21,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has 134,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 24,389 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 157,524 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.