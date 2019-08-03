Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

This is a contrast between Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 83 4.95 N/A 0.55 145.71 Twist Bioscience Corporation 25 20.66 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heska Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heska Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heska Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Twist Bioscience Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heska Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heska Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Heska Corporation is $96.67, with potential upside of 21.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heska Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 30.3%. 3% are Heska Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year Heska Corporation had bearish trend while Twist Bioscience Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Twist Bioscience Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.