Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 79 4.39 N/A 0.55 145.71 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.15 N/A 2.33 42.92

Demonstrates Heska Corporation and PRA Health Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Heska Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Heska Corporation is currently more expensive than PRA Health Sciences Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Heska Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PRA Health Sciences Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Heska Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heska Corporation and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Heska Corporation’s shares. Competitively, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65%

For the past year Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance while PRA Health Sciences Inc. has 8.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Heska Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.