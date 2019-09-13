Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 78 4.08 N/A 0.55 145.71 Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heska Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Heska Corporation is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fluidigm Corporation has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Fluidigm Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heska Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heska Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Fluidigm Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 157.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Heska Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Heska Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Heska Corporation had bearish trend while Fluidigm Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heska Corporation beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.