Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Since Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 77 4.62 N/A 0.55 145.71 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.76 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 demonstrates Heska Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heska Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heska Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1 beta indicates that Heska Corporation is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Heska Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heska Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Heska Corporation is $71.5, with potential downside of -1.75%. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $162 average target price and a 16.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. seems more appealing than Heska Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heska Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 96.8%. Heska Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 18.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Heska Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.