Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Both Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 77 4.62 N/A 0.55 145.71 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 311 4.50 N/A 17.13 18.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heska Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heska Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Heska Corporation is presently more expensive than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Heska Corporation’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heska Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heska Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Heska Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$71.5 is Heska Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.75%. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $370 average target price and a 7.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. looks more robust than Heska Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Heska Corporation shares and 79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. 3% are Heska Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Heska Corporation had bearish trend while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Heska Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.