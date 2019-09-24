Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Heska Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3% of Heska Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heska Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.90% 3.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Heska Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation N/A 77 145.71 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Heska Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Heska Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Heska Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

$71.5 is the average target price of Heska Corporation, with a potential downside of -2.01%. The potential upside of the competitors is 86.08%. Heska Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heska Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance while Heska Corporation’s peers have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Heska Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Heska Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heska Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Heska Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heska Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Heska Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heska Corporation’s peers beat Heska Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.