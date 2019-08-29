Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Heska Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heska Corporation has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Heska Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.90% 3.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Heska Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation N/A 80 145.71 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Heska Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Heska Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 46.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heska Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Heska Corporation had bearish trend while Heska Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heska Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Heska Corporation’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heska Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heska Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Heska Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heska Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Heska Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Heska Corporation’s competitors beat Heska Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.